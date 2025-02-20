rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Church Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
Save
Edit Image
watercolor toolschurchartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsaxephoto
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Ship's Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
Ship's Bell (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084571/ships-bell-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert poster template
Easter Sunday concert poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460234/easter-sunday-concert-poster-templateView license
Corbel (1939) by Edith Towner
Corbel (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083187/corbel-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Church at Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Church at Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577217/church-christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candlesticks (1939) by Edith Towner
Candlesticks (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082919/candlesticks-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Worship poster template
Worship poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931422/worship-poster-templateView license
Screen, for Choir (1939) by Edith Towner
Screen, for Choir (1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084537/screen-for-choir-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Carol concert Instagram post template, editable text
Carol concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598017/carol-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candleholder (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
Candleholder (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082881/candleholder-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable art mockup landscape
Editable art mockup landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView license
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
Wall Painting: Restoration Drawing (1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087104/wall-painting-restoration-drawing-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Belive in god poster template, editable text & design
Belive in god poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571068/belive-god-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Plane (1939) by Max Unger
Plane (1939) by Max Unger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084264/plane-1939-max-ungerFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template
Believe in god poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823941/believe-god-poster-templateView license
Lamp (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
Lamp (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083901/lamp-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
Iron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063989/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-templateView license
Water Nozzle (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Water Nozzle (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087117/water-nozzle-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Ship's Bell (1939) by Raymond E Noble
Ship's Bell (1939) by Raymond E Noble
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084567/ships-bell-1939-raymond-nobleFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god blog banner template, editable text
Believe in god blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936367/believe-god-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086528/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Orphanage donation poster template
Orphanage donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView license
Miniature Chest (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Miniature Chest (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084018/miniature-chest-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086525/powder-horn-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Ceiling Ornament, Sandstone (1940) by Edith Towner
Ceiling Ornament, Sandstone (1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085553/ceiling-ornament-sandstone-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Broad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Broad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082815/broad-axe-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Tomahawk (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
Tomahawk (c. 1939) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084931/tomahawk-c-1939-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577173/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083335/doll-eugenia-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
"Highboy" (Chest of Drawers) (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085305/highboy-chest-drawers-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license