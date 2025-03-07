Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmugphotobottlecupChurn (1939) by Aaron FastovskyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1002 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3421 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licensePa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084130/pa-german-jar-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511034/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView licenseChurn (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083066/churn-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471519/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseCup and Saucer (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089366/cup-and-saucer-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseMorning coffee, early bird collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseBeaker (c. 1937) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072986/beaker-c-1937-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable dairy products, food digital arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511060/editable-dairy-products-food-digital-artView licenseButter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089048/butter-churn-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licensePNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView licenseJug (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083869/jug-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseBank (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082618/bank-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513763/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseChurn (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065032/churn-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514104/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseNursing Bottle (c. 1938) by Christabel Scrymserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080668/nursing-bottle-c-1938-christabel-scrymserFree Image from public domain licenseCooking preparation aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779020/cooking-preparation-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseWick Lamp (c. 1938) by Frank Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082310/wick-lamp-c-1938-frank-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSyrup Container (1938) by Clarence Secorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081875/syrup-container-1938-clarence-secorFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView licenseChurn (c. 1941) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087545/churn-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView licenseSander (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084492/sander-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseFree flow beer Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931734/free-flow-beer-facebook-post-templateView licenseTin Teapot (c. 1939) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084902/tin-teapot-c-1939-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseBeer garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCrockery Churn (c. 1941) by Margaret Goldenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087654/crockery-churn-c-1941-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseBeer glasses background, aesthetic digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043929/beer-glasses-background-aesthetic-digital-paintView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1940) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089461/pa-german-plate-c-1940-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseThermal bottle mockup, outdoor activityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7634022/thermal-bottle-mockup-outdoor-activityView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083248/crock-c-1939-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseMug & bottle mockup, outdoor activityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7634246/mug-bottle-mockup-outdoor-activityView licenseChurn (probably 1938) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079267/churn-probably-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseShaving Mug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088115/shaving-mug-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885811/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView licenseButter Churn (c. 1937) by Jay Katzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073252/butter-churn-c-1937-jay-katzFree Image from public domain license