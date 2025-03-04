Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagechristeningpersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingdrawingChristening Dress (c. 1939) by Virginia BergeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3201 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085737/dress-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072542/wedding-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814363/baptism-instagram-post-templateView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814365/baptism-instagram-story-templateView licenseDoll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083317/dolls-dress-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087709/dress-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065752/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1940) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087159/wedding-dress-c-1940-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506241/baptism-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074566/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBall Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072532/wedding-dress-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814353/baptism-blog-banner-templateView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065719/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseMan's Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067038/mans-dressing-gown-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079719/dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087214/womans-slipper-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license