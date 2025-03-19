rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifepinsphotoclothes
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985505/avocado-strawberry-toast-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Avocado strawberry toast iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979592/avocado-strawberry-toast-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Walking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
Walking Stick (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077903/walking-stick-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast Instagram story template, editable design
Breakfast Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832240/breakfast-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Howard Lumbard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082755/bootjack-c-1939-howard-lumbardFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Strap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
Strap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071930/strap-hinges-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10868057/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082754/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor plates mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890279/watercolor-plates-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Suffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Pain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage design
Pain quote Instagram story template, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8188784/pain-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-designView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood Instagram story template, editable text
Fresh seafood Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593395/fresh-seafood-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Barbershop Instagram story template, editable text
Barbershop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998620/barbershop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pipe (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
Pipe (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070214/pipe-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain license
June 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
June 2025 calendar mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776273/june-2025-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928239/lobster-boil-iphone-wallpaper-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Seafood boils iPhone wallpaper, lobster, crab illustration, editable design
Seafood boils iPhone wallpaper, lobster, crab illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944461/seafood-boils-iphone-wallpaper-lobster-crab-illustration-editable-designView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Fresh oyster platter iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
Fresh oyster platter iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956386/png-android-wallpaper-background-blackView license
Trailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
Trailboard (c. 1939) by Beatrice DeKalb
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084984/trailboard-c-1939-beatrice-dekalbFree Image from public domain license
Seafood boils iPhone wallpaper, lobster, crab illustration, editable design
Seafood boils iPhone wallpaper, lobster, crab illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954210/seafood-boils-iphone-wallpaper-lobster-crab-illustration-editable-designView license
Police Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Stroh
Police Club and Belt (1939) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084311/police-club-and-belt-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Fresh oyster platter iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
Fresh oyster platter iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928388/png-android-wallpaper-background-blank-spaceView license
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain license
Lobster boil iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
Lobster boil iPhone wallpaper, seafood digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946348/lobster-boil-iphone-wallpaper-seafood-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast toast aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, food illustration, editable design
Breakfast toast aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11986498/breakfast-toast-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Jewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
Jewelry (c. 1939) by Kalamian Walton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083849/jewelry-c-1939-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain license