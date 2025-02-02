rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Clock (c. 1939) by Dorothea A Farrington
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsclockphotoantique
Antique furniture aunction Instagram post template
Antique furniture aunction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView license
Drop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farrington
Drop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farrington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087727/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080577/mantle-clock-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986850/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Drop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farrington
Drop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farrington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087731/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987757/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084575/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712292/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Mantle Clock (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080576/mantle-clock-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084576/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481767/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lyre Clock (c. 1938) by Isidore Sovensky
Lyre Clock (c. 1938) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080551/lyre-clock-c-1938-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Tavern Table or Stretcher (1935/1942) by Dorothea A Farrington
Tavern Table or Stretcher (1935/1942) by Dorothea A Farrington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063410/tavern-table-stretcher-19351942-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, pastel sky painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, pastel sky painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408942/picture-frame-editable-mockup-pastel-sky-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
Hall Clock (Grandfather's Clock) (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075115/hall-clock-grandfathers-clock-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
Shelf Clock (c. 1939) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084574/shelf-clock-c-1939-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Mantel Clock (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075784/mantel-clock-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986875/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Shelf Clock (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077034/shelf-clock-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
Shelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
Shelf Clock (c. 1940) by Raymond Neumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086695/shelf-clock-c-1940-raymond-neumannFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182246/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Tall Clock (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077026/shaker-tall-clock-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986995/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986881/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Tabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Tabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084846/tabernacle-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986846/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083022/chest-drawers-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Time clock aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Time clock aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10988207/time-clock-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Table (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
Table (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084850/table-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license