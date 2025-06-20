rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Comb (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Comb (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg and Daniel Marshack
Comb (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg and Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083146/comb-c-1939-gertrude-lemberg-and-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Wine Glass (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Wine Glass (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072592/wine-glass-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066174/goblet-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Mug (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067225/mug-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Buttons (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
Buttons (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073271/buttons-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Buttons (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
Buttons (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073266/buttons-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
Dress (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085749/dress-c-1940-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jug with Stopper (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
Jug with Stopper (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075604/jug-with-stopper-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Covered Flip (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Covered Flip (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070067/covered-flip-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cruet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Cruet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065336/cruet-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Basket (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Basket (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064229/basket-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Goblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066164/goblet-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberg
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078674/bonnet-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Glass (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
Glass (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085937/glass-c-1940-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064557/candlestick-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Candlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064583/candlestick-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Cordial Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Cordial Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065218/cordial-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
Bellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064282/bellows-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
Nature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
Vase (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087065/vase-c-1940-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license