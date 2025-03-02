Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian combsartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0Comb (c. 1939) by John H TercuzziOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 969 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3272 x 4050 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseOpera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084065/opera-bag-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView licenseComb (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083153/comb-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseFoot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087785/foot-scraper-and-tray-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseSkillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084684/skillet-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseBrooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseComb (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073955/comb-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseTorn Paper Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24156396/torn-paper-effectView licenseBracelet (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078743/bracelet-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licenseMourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075932/mourning-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRing (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081261/ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067219/mourning-ring-c-1936-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian carriage, editable vintage transportation design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059379/png-amos-antique-artView licenseEmerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079835/emerald-ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bible poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView licenseBrooch (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073196/brooch-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUmbrella Stand (c. 1940) by Ernest Busenbark and John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087044/umbrella-stand-c-1940-ernest-busenbark-and-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseBread Basket (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089037/bread-basket-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBrooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078769/brooch-and-earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535851/album-cover-facebook-story-templateView licenseZoar Butter Mold (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085293/zoar-butter-mold-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535852/album-cover-blog-banner-templateView licenseEarrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079794/earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseJewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLocket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075727/locket-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license