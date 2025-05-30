rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Comb (c. 1939) by Hester Duany
Save
Edit Image
victorian combsanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphoto
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Rooster (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Rooster (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086634/rooster-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Snipe (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
Snipe (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063249/snipe-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Eagle (c. 1941) by Hester Duany
Eagle (c. 1941) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087730/eagle-c-1941-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Organic eggs label template, editable design
Organic eggs label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489070/organic-eggs-label-template-editable-designView license
Snuffer (c. 1936) by Hester Duany
Snuffer (c. 1936) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071675/snuffer-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
Giveaway poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596449/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Snuffer (c. 1936) by Hester Duany
Snuffer (c. 1936) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071678/snuffer-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Spring Wedding Instagram post template, editable text
Spring Wedding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597988/spring-wedding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Toy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087006/toy-cow-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Bride to be Instagram post template, editable text
Bride to be Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597976/bride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Candlestick (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
Candlestick (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059352/candlestick-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Bowl (c. 1937) by Hester Duany
Silver Bowl (c. 1937) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077144/silver-bowl-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Poultry farming Instagram post template
Poultry farming Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786616/poultry-farming-instagram-post-templateView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086382/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Silver Tea Caddy (c. 1939) by Hester Duany
Silver Tea Caddy (c. 1939) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084666/silver-tea-caddy-c-1939-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Chopping Bowl (c. 1941) by Hester Duany
Chopping Bowl (c. 1941) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087521/chopping-bowl-c-1941-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Butter Worker (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Butter Worker (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089064/butter-worker-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Caster (c. 1939) by Hester Duany
Silver Caster (c. 1939) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084631/silver-caster-c-1939-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086384/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Measure (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Measure (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086314/measure-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Cup (c. 1938) by Hester Duany
Silver Cup (c. 1938) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081579/silver-cup-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Silver Caster (c. 1938) by Hester Duany
Silver Caster (c. 1938) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081585/silver-caster-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Woman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Woman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465716/woman-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Chopping Knife (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
Chopping Knife (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059556/chopping-knife-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
Carved Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059473/carved-toy-horse-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Tankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Tankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086933/tankard-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license