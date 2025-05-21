rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cooking Kettle (1939) by Thomas Dooley
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbucketphotocookingantique
Editable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059166/editable-vintage-coffee-server-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crock (1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083260/crock-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee server, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage coffee server, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057915/vintage-coffee-server-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083173/copper-kettle-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Yellow paint bucket mockup element png, editable design
Yellow paint bucket mockup element png, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298859/yellow-paint-bucket-mockup-element-png-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083243/crock-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Bucket list ideas Instagram story template, editable text
Bucket list ideas Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598050/bucket-list-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1939) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083248/crock-c-1939-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077473/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Healthy eating Facebook story template
Healthy eating Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451771/healthy-eating-facebook-story-templateView license
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083168/copper-kettle-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pasta set, editable design element
Watercolor pasta set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131776/watercolor-pasta-set-editable-design-elementView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083244/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Bucket list poster template
Bucket list poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783214/bucket-list-poster-templateView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082752/bootjack-c-1939-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597146/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bowl (c. 1939) by Alfred Parys
Bowl (c. 1939) by Alfred Parys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082769/bowl-c-1939-alfred-parysFree Image from public domain license
Bucket list Instagram post template, editable text
Bucket list Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577713/bucket-list-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
Crock (c. 1939) by Anne Nemtzoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083245/crock-c-1939-anne-nemtzoffFree Image from public domain license
Kids baking festival Instagram post template, editable text
Kids baking festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597706/kids-baking-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vase (1939) by Alfred H Smith
Vase (1939) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085060/vase-1939-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
Quick food recipe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597223/quick-food-recipe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
Crock (c. 1939) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083247/crock-c-1939-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597076/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
Pa. German Jar (c. 1939) by Aaron Fastovsky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084130/pa-german-jar-c-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596455/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fruit Jar (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Fruit Jar (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083599/fruit-jar-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor pasta set, editable design element
Watercolor pasta set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131772/watercolor-pasta-set-editable-design-elementView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Jar (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083837/jar-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
watercolor food ingredient set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132046/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView license
Pottery Piece (c. 1939) by Sydney Roberts
Pottery Piece (c. 1939) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084327/pottery-piece-c-1939-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083836/jar-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Cooking Tutorial poster template, editable text and design
Cooking Tutorial poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596866/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Cooking class poster template, editable text and design
Cooking class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597137/cooking-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Daily cooking Instagram story template, editable design
Daily cooking Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597043/daily-cooking-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Muffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
Muffin Pan (c. 1939) by Nicholas Acampora
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084046/muffin-pan-c-1939-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain license