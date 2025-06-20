rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Save
Edit Image
coppercopper kettleartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Editable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059166/editable-vintage-coffee-server-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083173/copper-kettle-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Vintage coffee server, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage coffee server, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057915/vintage-coffee-server-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Lock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082000/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain license
Tea label template, editable design
Tea label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488838/tea-label-template-editable-designView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
Grease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083657/grease-lamp-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation poster template
Tea party invitation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490402/tea-party-invitation-poster-templateView license
Toleware Metal Teapot (c. 1939) by Andrew Topolosky
Toleware Metal Teapot (c. 1939) by Andrew Topolosky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084934/toleware-metal-teapot-c-1939-andrew-topoloskyFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation poster template
Tea party invitation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13491623/tea-party-invitation-poster-templateView license
Fireman's Hat (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Fireman's Hat (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083483/firemans-hat-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Tea party invitation Instagram post template
Tea party invitation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719217/tea-party-invitation-instagram-post-templateView license
Toleware Teapot (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
Toleware Teapot (c. 1939) by Franklyn Syres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084927/toleware-teapot-c-1939-franklyn-syresFree Image from public domain license
Black drip kettle mockup, editable design
Black drip kettle mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320986/black-drip-kettle-mockup-editable-designView license
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
Pewter Teapot (1935/1942) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069395/pewter-teapot-19351942-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Editable black drip kettle mockup
Editable black drip kettle mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11312554/editable-black-drip-kettle-mockupView license
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
DIY decor crafts Instagram post template
DIY decor crafts Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719219/diy-decor-crafts-instagram-post-templateView license
Lamp Base (1939) by Samuel O Klein
Lamp Base (1939) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083910/lamp-base-1939-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee cafe poster template, editable text and design
Tea & coffee cafe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535993/tea-coffee-cafe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
Pewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Harry Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076369/pewter-teapot-c-1937-harry-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664583/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Teapot (c. 1938) by Douglas Cox
Teapot (c. 1938) by Douglas Cox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081924/teapot-c-1938-douglas-coxFree Image from public domain license
Tea Instagram post template, editable text
Tea Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894717/tea-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
Silver Teapot (c. 1936) by Clayton Braun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071569/silver-teapot-c-1936-clayton-braunFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee cafe Instagram story template, editable text
Tea & coffee cafe Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535974/tea-coffee-cafe-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081653/silver-teapot-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Tea & coffee cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894720/tea-coffee-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gadwall Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Gadwall Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083603/gadwall-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee cafe blog banner template, editable text
Tea & coffee cafe blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535994/tea-coffee-cafe-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Silver Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Vincent Carano
Silver Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Vincent Carano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077166/silver-coffee-pot-c-1937-vincent-caranoFree Image from public domain license
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
Cooking tutorial poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597146/cooking-tutorial-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Dorothy Dwin
Silver Teapot (c. 1938) by Dorothy Dwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081637/silver-teapot-c-1938-dorothy-dwinFree Image from public domain license
Home decor sale Instagram post template
Home decor sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Butter Mold (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082867/butter-mold-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Greater Yellow Leg Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Greater Yellow Leg Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083652/greater-yellow-leg-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Special drink menu Instagram post template
Special drink menu Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004148/special-drink-menu-instagram-post-templateView license
Silver Teapot (c. 1937) by Simon Weiss
Silver Teapot (c. 1937) by Simon Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077252/silver-teapot-c-1937-simon-weissFree Image from public domain license