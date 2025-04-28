rawpixel
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Editable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixel
Copper Kettle (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Vintage coffee server, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Lantern (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Pa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smith
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Leather Water Bucket (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Second-hand shop Instagram post template, editable text
Tea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Enamel Pitcher (c. 1941) by Richard Taylor
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Parade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Grease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
Editable watercolor christmas tree design element set
Whale Oil Lamp Filler (c. 1939) by Harry King
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Pa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1939) by Carl Strehlau
Ripped paper png mockup element, Cezanne’s Pot of Primroses transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Toleware Teapot (c. 1941) by John Hall
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Conestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loper
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Cask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnett
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Crock (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
White tea label template
Flower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmer
Art & culture magazine poster template
Crock (c. 1939) by Yolande Delasser
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Sausage Grinder (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
