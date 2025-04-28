Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecopper potartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotocopperantiqueCopper Kettle (c. 1939) by Edward L LoperOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3190 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage coffee server design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059166/editable-vintage-coffee-server-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopper Kettle (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083168/copper-kettle-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseVintage coffee server, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057915/vintage-coffee-server-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLantern (c. 1939) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083914/lantern-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Cider Jug (c. 1938) by Charles T Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080751/pa-german-cider-jug-c-1938-charles-smithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLeather Water Bucket (c. 1939) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083929/leather-water-bucket-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664583/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081999/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseSecond-hand shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970080/second-hand-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTea Kettle (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086947/tea-kettle-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEnamel Pitcher (c. 1941) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087746/enamel-pitcher-c-1941-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseParade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084192/parade-torch-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416439/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseCopper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073989/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416431/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseFire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418695/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083657/grease-lamp-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor christmas tree design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15406857/editable-watercolor-christmas-tree-design-element-setView licenseWhale Oil Lamp Filler (c. 1939) by Harry Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085221/whale-oil-lamp-filler-c-1939-harry-kingFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Coffee Pot (c. 1939) by Carl Strehlauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084117/pa-german-coffee-pot-c-1939-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Cezanne’s Pot of Primroses transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229297/png-cezannes-pot-primroses-customizable-cut-outView licenseToleware Teapot (c. 1941) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088264/toleware-teapot-c-1941-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseConestoga Wagon Jack (1935/1942) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059777/conestoga-wagon-jack-19351942-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseCask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073459/cask-probably-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074186/crock-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseFlower Pot (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083569/flower-pot-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14722201/art-culture-magazine-poster-templateView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083248/crock-c-1939-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSausage Grinder (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076878/sausage-grinder-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license