Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepencilwoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsdoorCopper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary HansenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3179 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520195/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licensePanel Door (c. 1939) by Angeline Starrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084186/panel-door-c-1939-angeline-starrFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseCabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082859/cabinet-doors-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9553217/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseQuerencia aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509233/querencia-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087590/corner-cupboard-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseDétente aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510121/detente-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602601/living-room-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseSpace playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517612/space-playlist-poster-templateView licenseCellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Hardinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain licenseSummer escape poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568220/summer-escape-poster-templateView licenseTrastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licensePlanetarium exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599556/planetarium-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065260/court-cupboard-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseAugmented reality poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517595/augmented-reality-poster-templateView licenseCellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseCourage & success quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599549/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseKas (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083864/kas-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseWall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408962/wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView licenseWardrobe (c. 1939) by Lee Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085135/wardrobe-c-1939-lee-brownFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room tag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962307/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView licenseHanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685816/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseKas (c. 1939) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083876/kas-c-1939-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseBlissful home Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView licenseKitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080443/kitchen-cupboard-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083020/chest-drawers-c-1939-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license