Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsaxeelectronicsphotoantiqueConestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John PetrucciOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 929 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3172 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseConestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by G L Schaferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083181/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-schaferFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseRush Holder (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084463/rush-holder-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBolt (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082721/bolt-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083571/flat-iron-stand-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseWood Carving - Scroll (c. 1939) by Lionel Ritcheyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085255/wood-carving-scroll-c-1939-lionel-ritcheyFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseToy Rocking Horse (c. 1936) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072179/toy-rocking-horse-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain licensePoem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Filippo Porrecahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079945/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSkillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084684/skillet-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseCopper Kettle (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083168/copper-kettle-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseKettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083883/kettle-tilter-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain licenseModern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-skyView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083657/grease-lamp-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseAndiron (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082487/andiron-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCruet (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065340/cruet-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVase (c. 1936) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072296/vase-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseWater Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072481/water-pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseLamp (c. 1940) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086240/lamp-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license