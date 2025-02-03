Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsdoorphotoCorner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie MacklemOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 952 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3249 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner cupboard (probably 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083188/corner-cupboard-probably-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520195/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView licensePanel Door (c. 1939) by Angeline Starrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084186/panel-door-c-1939-angeline-starrFree Image from public domain licenseQuerencia aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509233/querencia-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseCopper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083175/copper-studded-door-one-pair-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9553217/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Riverohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084522/secretary-c-1939-josephine-prado-and-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602601/living-room-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseDétente aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510121/detente-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (Used for Storing China) (1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083192/corner-cupboard-used-for-storing-china-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseSpace playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517612/space-playlist-poster-templateView licenseCabinet Doors (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082859/cabinet-doors-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain licenseAugmented reality poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517595/augmented-reality-poster-templateView licenseThree-cornered Safe (c. 1939) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084882/three-cornered-safe-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1942) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088563/corner-cupboard-c-1942-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licensePlanetarium exhibition blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599556/planetarium-exhibition-blog-banner-templateView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1940) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089210/corner-cupboard-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseCourage & success quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599549/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseKas (c. 1939) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083876/kas-c-1939-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseWardrobe (c. 1939) by Lee Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085135/wardrobe-c-1939-lee-brownFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room tag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962307/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView licenseKas (c. 1939) by David Dorfmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083864/kas-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain licenseWall editable mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408962/wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079415/corner-cupboard-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516821/museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9552003/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-bicycle-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083020/chest-drawers-c-1939-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520130/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-bicycle-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087590/corner-cupboard-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license