rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Corner Cupboard (Used for Storing China) (1939) by Francis Law Durand
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotochinacorner
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Secretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Rivero
Secretary (c. 1939) by Josephine Prado and Rosa Rivero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084522/secretary-c-1939-josephine-prado-and-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Corner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
Flower arrangement workshop editable poster template, original art illustration from Henri Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22157932/image-flowers-leaves-artView license
Corner cupboard (probably 1939) by Leslie Macklem
Corner cupboard (probably 1939) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083188/corner-cupboard-probably-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Home decor sale Instagram post template
Home decor sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828367/home-decor-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
Ceramic studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828476/ceramic-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Game Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Game Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083610/game-box-for-poker-chips-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flower background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flower background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061857/vintage-watercolor-flower-background-editable-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage watercolor flowers, aesthetic botanical illustration
Editable vintage watercolor flowers, aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058133/editable-vintage-watercolor-flowers-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Dresser or Cupboard (1936) by Irving I Smith
Dresser or Cupboard (1936) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065810/dresser-cupboard-1936-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower desktop wallpaper, aesthetic botanical illustration
Editable watercolor flower desktop wallpaper, aesthetic botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061858/editable-watercolor-flower-desktop-wallpaper-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView license
Game Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Game Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083613/game-box-for-poker-chips-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage flower background, aesthetic watercolor botanical illustration
Editable vintage flower background, aesthetic watercolor botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061859/editable-vintage-flower-background-aesthetic-watercolor-botanical-illustrationView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087804/hanging-corner-cupboard-1941-harry-eisman-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor flowers, editable botanical illustration
Vintage watercolor flowers, editable botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058134/vintage-watercolor-flowers-editable-botanical-illustrationView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060070/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Growth & positivity Instagram post template
Growth & positivity Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854172/growth-positivity-instagram-post-templateView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Hong Kong Instagram post template
Hong Kong Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117929/hong-kong-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic watercolor flower desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration
Aesthetic watercolor flower desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061862/aesthetic-watercolor-flower-desktop-wallpaper-editable-botanical-illustrationView license
Highboy (1936) by Francis Borelli
Highboy (1936) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066355/highboy-1936-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Happiness lives here Instagram post template
Happiness lives here Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854171/happiness-lives-here-instagram-post-templateView license
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Laundry room wall editable mockup, interior design
Laundry room wall editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11095880/laundry-room-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Cabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borelli
Cabinet-Top Desk (c. 1953) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088826/cabinet-top-desk-c-1953-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Cafe poster template
Cafe poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786065/cafe-poster-templateView license
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
Flour Bin (c. 1939) by Grace Bolser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083574/flour-bin-c-1939-grace-bolserFree Image from public domain license
Visit China Instagram post template
Visit China Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license