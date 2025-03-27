rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Corn Husk Doll (1939) by Albert Rudin
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshat
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065243/corn-husk-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065237/corn-husk-doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
"Mother Goose" marionette (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082458/mother-goose-marionette-c-1939-rose-campbell-gerkeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083336/doll-hepzibah-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
Doll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083322/doll-c-1939-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilson
Doll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083329/doll-c-1939-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083338/doll-betsey-paine-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: Negro Boy Head (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
Toy Bank: Negro Boy Head (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084946/toy-bank-negro-boy-head-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
English Sailor (c. 1939) by Charles R Shane
English Sailor (c. 1939) by Charles R Shane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083447/english-sailor-c-1939-charles-shaneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Bulto (The Holy Family) (1939) by Eldora P Lorenzini
Bulto (The Holy Family) (1939) by Eldora P Lorenzini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082829/bulto-the-holy-family-1939-eldora-lorenziniFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065526/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Doll (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083321/doll-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Doll (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083323/doll-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Robert W R Taylor
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083096/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Pocahontas (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Cigar Store Pocahontas (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083106/cigar-store-pocahontas-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
Doll (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursiere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083303/doll-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
Camp Lamp (c. 1939) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082880/camp-lamp-c-1939-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Corn Husk Doll on Horse (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Corn Husk Doll on Horse (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059816/corn-husk-doll-horse-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087592/corn-husk-doll-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065480/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license