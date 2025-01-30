Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingscottonphotorugCotton Prints (c. 1939) by Albert LevoneOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1021 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3485 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSpa resort voucher template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23042950/image-flowers-pattern-william-morrisView licensePrinted Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084348/printed-cottons-from-quilt-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1939) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084084/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496865/astrology-facebook-story-templateView licenseFractur (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074953/fractur-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496866/astrology-blog-banner-templateView licensePa. German Death Certificate (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076080/pa-german-death-certificate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseArtwork auction Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseFraktur (1935/1942) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060629/fraktur-19351942-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sample editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086452/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseGold vintage frame mobile wallpaper, red textured background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696012/gold-vintage-frame-mobile-wallpaper-red-textured-background-editable-designView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1936) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067330/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseEmbroidered Cotton Blanket (c. 1939) by Jenny Almgrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083453/embroidered-cotton-blanket-c-1939-jenny-almgrenFree Image from public domain licenseFloral boutique poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854314/floral-boutique-poster-templateView licenseFractur Paintings (Upper-a Hymn; Lower- Religious Motto) (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085909/image-paper-animal-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067430/pa-german-plate-c-1936-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage branding blog banner template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23027230/image-flowers-pattern-personView licenseWood Blocks (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078255/wood-blocks-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistorical Printed Cotton (c. 1939) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083756/historical-printed-cotton-c-1939-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076147/pa-german-plate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775507/spring-sale-poster-templateView licensePortion of Birth Certificate (c. 1940) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086498/portion-birth-certificate-c-1940-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408750/spring-sale-blog-banner-templateView licenseHistorical Printed Textile (c. 1939) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083764/historical-printed-textile-c-1939-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775502/spring-sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseWood Grille (c. 1939) by Albert Pratthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085277/wood-grille-c-1939-albert-prattFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14775508/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080708/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070110/coverlet-c-1936-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseBeyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084386/quilt-c-1939-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseEditable coquette pink dessert design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288965/editable-coquette-pink-dessert-design-element-setView licenseCarpet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082950/carpet-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license