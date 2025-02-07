Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagestripes patternsgeometric patternrug patternwatercolor stripes patternabstractstriped patternabstract stripemodern pattern designCoverlet (c. 1939) by Arthur G MerkleyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1024 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3665 x 3127 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarDoormat mockup, home decoration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885411/doormat-mockup-home-decoration-editable-designView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseUrban fragment poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779663/urban-fragment-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088341/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseLove deeply, Live simply quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18407102/image-star-texture-flowerView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088334/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseGrab every opportunity quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18411015/image-star-flower-patternView licenseCarpet (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082950/carpet-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseA simple sunshine quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18409871/simple-sunshine-quote-instagram-post-templates-editable-hand-drawn-designView licenseRed and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseBeyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseShoulder Shawl (c. 1938) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081539/shoulder-shawl-c-1938-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery entrance pass templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327694/art-gallery-entrance-pass-templateView licenseCoverlet-Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074094/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseVertical picture frame editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683713/vertical-picture-frame-editable-mockup-elementView licenseCarpet (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085521/carpet-c-1940-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseDream big live bigger quote Instagram post templates, editable hand drawn designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18425160/image-star-texture-flowerView licenseApplique and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078502/applique-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseRadiation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670483/radiation-poster-templateView licenseTable Napkin (c. 1940) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086928/table-napkin-c-1940-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction sign template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710242/construction-sign-template-editable-designView licenseCoverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseMerry X'mas, editable greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522507/merry-xmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1942) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088748/tyler-coverlet-c-1942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseAlcoholic drink label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536044/alcoholic-drink-label-template-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain licenseSingle album cover, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004412/single-album-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseJacquard (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061037/jacquard-19351942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseSingle album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14400783/single-album-cover-templateView licenseChart of Coverlet Thread Construction (1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087506/chart-coverlet-thread-construction-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy Cooking Tutorial Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787609/healthy-cooking-tutorial-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089300/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning mobile wallpaper template, editable cute designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18587446/good-morning-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-cute-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensePastel marble abstract shape element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14999376/pastel-marble-abstract-shape-element-set-editable-designView licenseRed and White Napkin (Deer Design) (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062545/red-and-white-napkin-deer-design-19351942-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseDoormat mockup, home decoration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885638/doormat-mockup-home-decoration-editable-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseCheckered pattern product background mockup, 3D retro, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056541/checkered-pattern-product-background-mockup-retro-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license