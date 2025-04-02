rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdfabricpatternsartwatercolorvintagedesign
Rose fragrance poster template
Rose fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView license
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet, "Boston Town" (c. 1940) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089285/coverlet-boston-town-c-1940-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082643/beaded-bag-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Perfume poster template
Perfume poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13506801/perfume-poster-templateView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bird chinese illustration on green background, editable design
Vintage bird chinese illustration on green background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161212/vintage-bird-chinese-illustration-green-background-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Coverlet (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087617/coverlet-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
Autumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Rose fragrance Instagram story template
Rose fragrance Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769854/rose-fragrance-instagram-story-templateView license
Corner of Needlepoint Cushion (c. 1936) by Natalie Simon
Corner of Needlepoint Cushion (c. 1936) by Natalie Simon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065246/corner-needlepoint-cushion-c-1936-natalie-simonFree Image from public domain license
Rose fragrance Instagram post template
Rose fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769856/rose-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
Woven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people remix
Vintage people remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license
Yellow watercolor texture background, editable gold peacock border, remixed by rawpixel
Yellow watercolor texture background, editable gold peacock border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686091/png-aesthetic-animal-art-nouveauView license
Woven Textile (1935/1942) by Byron Dingman
Woven Textile (1935/1942) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063990/woven-textile-19351942-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099820/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
Linen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Jacquard coverlet by H Langden Brown
Jacquard coverlet by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044036/jacquard-coverlet-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife Instagram post template
Wildlife Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976979/wildlife-instagram-post-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089236/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Bird watercolor design element set, editable design
Bird watercolor design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16240834/bird-watercolor-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
Art Instagram story template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23116128/image-wallpaper-iphone-mobileView license
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
Coverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bird illustration on simple background, editable design
Vintage bird illustration on simple background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160988/vintage-bird-illustration-simple-background-editable-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Hazel Sheckler
Handwoven Coverlet (1936) by Hazel Sheckler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066315/handwoven-coverlet-1936-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain license
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
Autumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082127/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage bird illustration on brown background, editable design
Vintage bird illustration on brown background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161282/vintage-bird-illustration-brown-background-editable-designView license
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Yellow watercolor background, editable gold peacock border, remixed by rawpixel
Yellow watercolor background, editable gold peacock border, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689332/yellow-watercolor-background-editable-gold-peacock-border-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
Woven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Lacey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072722/woven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain license
Rose fragrance blog banner template
Rose fragrance blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769867/rose-fragrance-blog-banner-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license