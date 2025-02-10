Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodpersonartwatercolourpublic domaingunpaintingsDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina LowryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 954 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3256 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907162/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseNo more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947265/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseNo more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943578/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085594/dancing-doll-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907176/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseWhirligig (1935/1942) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063835/whirligig-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEnough poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942741/enough-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHorse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseNo more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947626/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079154/chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseStop gun violence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954636/stop-gun-violence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWhirligig (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078177/whirligig-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEnd the cycle poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942755/end-the-cycle-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePoodle (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076505/poodle-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseSoldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView licenseToby Figure (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086957/toby-figure-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseNo more guns, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947630/more-guns-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseToy Horse (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084967/toy-horse-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseNo to guns Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967482/guns-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChalkware Figure (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082991/chalkware-figure-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseJigsaw puzzle mockup, editable design. Artwork by Da Vinci remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233176/jigsaw-puzzle-mockup-editable-design-artwork-vinci-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085822/figurehead-hercules-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseNo to guns Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967486/guns-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Chalkware Mary and Her Lamb (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084100/pa-german-chalkware-mary-and-her-lamb-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907841/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseParrot (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076238/parrot-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence, woman protesting collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907834/end-gun-violence-woman-protesting-collage-art-editable-designView licenseHitching Post Finial (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086064/hitching-post-finial-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseGun violence quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11965275/gun-violence-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHitching Post Finial (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086066/hitching-post-finial-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEnd gun violence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954553/end-gun-violence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDancing Doll: Harlequin (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065378/dancing-doll-harlequin-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseStop gun violence Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951829/stop-gun-violence-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorse and Rider (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083767/horse-and-rider-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseStop gun violence Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951703/stop-gun-violence-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCorn Husk Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065237/corn-husk-doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseGun control Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949714/gun-control-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065480/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license