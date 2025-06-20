Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiqueDecoy (c. 1939) by Wellington BlewettOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1001 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3231 x 3875 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDecoy (c. 1939) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083288/decoy-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseGreater Yellow Leg Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083652/greater-yellow-leg-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseScissors (1939) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084511/scissors-1939-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDecoy Duck (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083291/decoy-duck-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseGadwall Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083603/gadwall-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRobin (German?) (c. 1939) by John Thorsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084444/robin-german-c-1939-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDecoy (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079581/decoy-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTrammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDecoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074305/decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078286/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078272/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseResist Pattern (Scroll) (c. 1939) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084415/resist-pattern-scroll-c-1939-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Carved Bird (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084101/pa-german-carved-bird-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Robin Figurine (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076160/pa-german-robin-figurine-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCurling Iron (c. 1939) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083276/curling-iron-c-1939-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Toy Birds (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084165/pa-german-toy-birds-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseEagle Woodcarving (c. 1939) by Willard Hazenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083418/eagle-woodcarving-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSofa (c. 1936) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071691/sofa-c-1936-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFlying Duck (c. 1939) by Malcolm Hackneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083567/flying-duck-c-1939-malcolm-hackneyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseSnipe Decoy (1941) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088147/snipe-decoy-1941-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license