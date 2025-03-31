Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagedoilyartwatercolourlacepublic domainpaintingschandelierlampDoily (c. 1939) by Frank NelsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1166 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3510 x 3410 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTimeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView licensePin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084249/pin-cushion-doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday recap with pink cake celebrate, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22637072/image-heart-gift-box-collageView licenseEmbroidered sleeve (c. 1938) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079831/embroidered-sleeve-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage scrapbook collage with love and happy vibes, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408107/image-background-stars-heartView licenseDoily (1935/1942) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060114/doily-19351942-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseKindness quote mobile wallpaper template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20346474/kindness-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView licenseLace Edging (c. 1939) by Raymond Guterlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083904/lace-edging-c-1939-raymond-guterlFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseHanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083716/hanging-comb-rack-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView licenseChemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083002/chemise-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor xx oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseDoll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085671/doll-with-china-head-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseWoman's Drawers (c. 1939) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085263/womans-drawers-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseSwatches from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084841/swatches-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licensePadded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseLace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080460/lace-detail-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseCrochet (c. 1937) by William Parkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074171/crochet-c-1937-william-parkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseWool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Macehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082377/wool-cushion-top-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor red coquette element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144616/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView licenseRooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budash and Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084450/rooster-c-1939-frank-budash-and-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette illustration, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381576/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDarned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseBlue cheese label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14551424/blue-cheese-label-template-editable-designView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable pink coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085175/weather-vane-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseEditable purple coquette bow ribbon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15318559/editable-purple-coquette-bow-ribbon-design-element-setView licenseZoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085296/zoar-plaids-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788145/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView licenseCuff Button (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083275/cuff-button-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApron (c. 1940) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085338/apron-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license