Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
doilyartwatercolourlacepublic domainpaintingschandelierlamp
Timeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView license
Pin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084249/pin-cushion-doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Birthday recap with pink cake celebrate, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22637072/image-heart-gift-box-collageView license
Embroidered sleeve (c. 1938) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079831/embroidered-sleeve-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage scrapbook collage with love and happy vibes, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408107/image-background-stars-heartView license
Doily (1935/1942) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060114/doily-19351942-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Kindness quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20346474/kindness-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-textView license
Lace Edging (c. 1939) by Raymond Guterl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083904/lace-edging-c-1939-raymond-guterlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Hanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083716/hanging-comb-rack-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Chemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083002/chemise-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085671/doll-with-china-head-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Woman's Drawers (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085263/womans-drawers-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Swatches from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084841/swatches-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080861/padded-quilt-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Lace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080460/lace-detail-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Crochet (c. 1937) by William Parkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074171/crochet-c-1937-william-parkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Wool Cushion Top (c. 1938) by Frank J Mace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082377/wool-cushion-top-c-1938-frank-maceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144616/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Rooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budash and Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084450/rooster-c-1939-frank-budash-and-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381576/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Darned Collar & Pattern of Embroidery (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079551/darned-collar-pattern-embroidery-c-1938-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Blue cheese label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14551424/blue-cheese-label-template-editable-designView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080314/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15535221/editable-pink-coquette-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085175/weather-vane-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Editable purple coquette bow ribbon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15318559/editable-purple-coquette-bow-ribbon-design-element-setView license
Zoar Plaids (c. 1939) by Jerry Guinta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085296/zoar-plaids-c-1939-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788145/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Cuff Button (c. 1939) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083275/cuff-button-c-1939-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Apron (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085338/apron-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license