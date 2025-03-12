rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Save
Edit Image
woodenartwatercolorvintagefurnituredesignpublic domainillustration
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Wing Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Wing Chair (1936) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072614/wing-chair-1936-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Love Seat (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
Love Seat (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088623/love-seat-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection poster template, editable text & design
Vintage furniture collection poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374818/vintage-furniture-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Secretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087819/hitchcock-chair-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714913/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Commode Chair (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Commode Chair (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089196/commode-chair-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage furniture collection Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11375062/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Inlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083802/inlaid-chippendale-chair-panel-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass poster template
Pottery masterclass poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879369/pottery-masterclass-poster-templateView license
Dressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Dressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Side Chair (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Side Chair (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084609/side-chair-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection blog banner template, editable text
Vintage furniture collection blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373090/vintage-furniture-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wallet (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
Wallet (c. 1939) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085095/wallet-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Settee (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
Settee (1935/1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069580/settee-19351942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1939) by John Dana
Side Chair (c. 1939) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084613/side-chair-c-1939-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wainscot Armchair (c. 1939) by Leo Drozdoff
Wainscot Armchair (c. 1939) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085076/wainscot-armchair-c-1939-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Dining Room Chair (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
Dining Room Chair (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085623/dining-room-chair-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Settle-table (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
Settle-table (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070777/settle-table-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Side Chair (1937) by Henry Granet
Side Chair (1937) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077100/side-chair-1937-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
Pottery masterclass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879372/pottery-masterclass-instagram-story-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
Pottery masterclass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680432/pottery-masterclass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085243/windsor-comb-back-chair-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Editable wooden chair set
Editable wooden chair set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView license
Mahogany Shaving Mirror (c. 1939) by Cushman Parker
Mahogany Shaving Mirror (c. 1939) by Cushman Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083955/mahogany-shaving-mirror-c-1939-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license