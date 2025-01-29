rawpixel
Detail of Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
fabric texturefabricpatterntextiletexture fabric vintageantique textilepublic domain papervintage quilt
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084380/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
Red and White Table Napkin (c. 1939) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084409/red-and-white-table-napkin-c-1939-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Star and Flag Design Quilt (c. 1941) by Fred Hassebrock
Star and Flag Design Quilt (c. 1941) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088192/star-and-flag-design-quilt-c-1941-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Printed Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
Printed Cottons from Quilt (c. 1939) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084348/printed-cottons-from-quilt-c-1939-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Tulip Pattern Quilt (1935/1942) by Fred Hassebrock
Tulip Pattern Quilt (1935/1942) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069869/tulip-pattern-quilt-19351942-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
Bedspread (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082653/bedspread-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
Bookmark (c. 1938) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078671/bookmark-c-1938-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1940) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086020/handwoven-coverlet-c-1940-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082526/baby-dress-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
Pepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (1935/1942) by Manuel G Runyan
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (1935/1942) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058808/applique-and-quilted-coverlet-19351942-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
Applique and Patchwork Quilt (c. 1936) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064087/applique-and-patchwork-quilt-c-1936-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Printed Cottons (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Printed Cottons (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068099/printed-cottons-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
Handwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075139/handwoven-coverlet-detail-c-1937-fred-petersonFree Image from public domain license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
Quilt (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076645/quilt-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
Quilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barnes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain license
Quilt (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Quilt (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076635/quilt-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license