rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshatphotoshoe
Winter magic Instagram post template, editable text
Winter magic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506074/winter-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Sun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084837/sun-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Winter magic Instagram post template, editable text
Winter magic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499786/winter-magic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Doll (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083323/doll-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Talent show poster template, editable text and design
Talent show poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662915/talent-show-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilson
Doll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083329/doll-c-1939-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Play & learn blog banner template, editable text
Play & learn blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527140/play-learn-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Watercolor Painting (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Watercolor Painting (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085164/watercolor-painting-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721749/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Quilt - Grape Pattern (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Quilt - Grape Pattern (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084388/quilt-grape-pattern-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Fiction book cover template, editable design
Fiction book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791954/fiction-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Quilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Happy winter Instagram post template, editable text
Happy winter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506072/happy-winter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083338/doll-betsey-paine-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baby Dress (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Baby Dress (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085362/baby-dress-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate love Instagram post template, editable text
Celebrate love Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530455/celebrate-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065527/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Talent show blog banner template, editable text
Talent show blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527064/talent-show-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074457/doll-plaid-dress-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Talent show Facebook post template, editable design
Talent show Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662917/talent-show-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086264/letter-sander-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Happy winter poster template, editable text and design
Happy winter poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668462/happy-winter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082296/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February Instagram post template
Welcome February Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272822/welcome-february-instagram-post-templateView license
Top of Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Top of Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087001/top-letter-sander-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February poster template
Welcome February poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496615/welcome-february-poster-templateView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081405/sewing-bird-c-1938-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Talent show Facebook story template, editable design
Talent show Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662916/talent-show-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085878/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Los Angeles Instagram post template, editable text
Los Angeles Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539768/los-angeles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Child's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079230/childs-chair-view-seat-bottom-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
Blurred scene of crowded people are walking in rush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901444/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView license
Child's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Child's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079243/childs-high-chair-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
Witches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Doll (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083321/doll-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
Designer brands poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498796/designer-brands-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Powder Horn (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086523/powder-horn-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Welcome February Facebook story template
Welcome February Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496631/welcome-february-facebook-story-templateView license
Carousel Drummer Girl (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Carousel Drummer Girl (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082931/carousel-drummer-girl-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license