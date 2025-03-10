Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotodollDoll (c. 1939) by Henry TomaszewskiOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3062 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079284/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083322/doll-c-1939-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseKids book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073778/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079283/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Pocahontas (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083106/cigar-store-pocahontas-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597671/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan's Suit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083972/mans-suit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089115/cigar-store-indian-c-1940-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseYouth day Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039209/youth-day-facebook-post-templateView licenseCarved Bust: Doll (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082958/carved-bust-doll-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083338/doll-betsey-paine-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseSchool registration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597869/school-registration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Warrior (c. 1939) by Charles R Shanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084527/seated-warrior-c-1939-charles-shaneFree Image from public domain licenseJoining forces poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614089/joining-forces-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083336/doll-hepzibah-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseFamily fun day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614160/family-fun-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1939) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082929/carousel-horse-c-1939-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505615/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRag Doll (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084381/rag-doll-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseCharity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581154/charity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083329/doll-c-1939-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597838/bedtime-stories-instagram-story-templateView licenseFashion Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065913/fashion-doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWitches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1942) by Mary Edith Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088555/cigar-store-indian-c-1942-mary-edith-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseNew year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730196/new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseTrick Bank (c. 1939) by Edward W Buechnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085001/trick-bank-c-1939-edward-buechnerFree Image from public domain licenseFashion sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596925/fashion-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSanto (Bulto) (c. 1939) by Polly Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084494/santo-bulto-c-1939-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCircus Wagon Monkey (c. 1939) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083116/circus-wagon-monkey-c-1939-john-matulisFree Image from public domain license