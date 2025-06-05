Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsphotoDoll (c. 1939) by Henry MurphyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2912 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089115/cigar-store-indian-c-1940-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1939) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083279/dancing-doll-c-1939-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079286/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073778/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082983/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Bust: Doll (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082958/carved-bust-doll-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMarionette - "Biddy" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083971/marionette-biddy-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseGarden Figure "Pomona" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083601/garden-figure-pomona-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Cynthia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074403/doll-cynthia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065496/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073764/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074353/doll-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083320/doll-c-1939-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074294/dancing-doll-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074419/doll-hepzabah-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at field, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView licenseHotel Porter Figure (1939) by Alvin M Gullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083787/hotel-porter-figure-1939-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll with China Head (c. 1941) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087695/doll-with-china-head-c-1941-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083329/doll-c-1939-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain license