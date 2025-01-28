rawpixel
Doll (c. 1939) by Carmel Wilson
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Betsey Paine" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083338/doll-betsey-paine-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Doll in Plaid Dress (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074457/doll-plaid-dress-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette - "Biddy" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083971/marionette-biddy-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083321/doll-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Wax Face Cotton Doll (1935/1942) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063759/wax-face-cotton-doll-19351942-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083336/doll-hepzibah-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
American Dolls (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064057/american-dolls-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065488/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Doll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083316/dolls-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Walking Doll (Mechanical) (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072366/walking-doll-mechanical-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet - "Mrs. Shelby" (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076583/puppet-mrs-shelby-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Carousel Drummer Girl (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082931/carousel-drummer-girl-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083322/doll-c-1939-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083096/cigar-store-indian-c-1939-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065493/doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074407/doll-hattie-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Kapousouz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065547/doll-c-1936-kapousouzFree Image from public domain license