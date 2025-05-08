Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsdoorDoors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey HoltOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 932 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3181 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseOne of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067286/one-original-inside-doors-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOld Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067284/old-paneled-doors-main-entrance-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084420/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseBird watching Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597646/bird-watching-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071043/side-original-confessional-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseOld Paneled Door: Outside Door to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067285/old-paneled-door-outside-door-monastery-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseOriginal Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067280/original-outside-door-sacristy-c-1936-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWorld wildlife day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596950/world-wildlife-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077090/sideboard-mahogany-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView licenseOriginal Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076014/original-wooden-shutters-from-monastery-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWindow Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085218/window-recess-and-casement-details-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078052/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseGrille and Mission-House Window (Interior) (c. 1940) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086003/grille-and-mission-house-window-interior-c-1940-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseMeat Grinder (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084001/meat-grinder-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076754/image-person-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRestoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076765/image-art-watercolour-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077917/image-art-watercolour-wallFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074258/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074260/cross-over-main-entrance-mission-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074589/dresser-with-marble-top-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAltar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082467/altar-chimes-c-1939-harry-mann-waddell-and-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license