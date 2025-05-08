rawpixel
Doors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
One of Original Inside Doors to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Old Paneled Doors: Main Entrance to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Bird watching Instagram post template, editable text
Side of Original Confessional (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old Paneled Door: Outside Door to Monastery (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Original Outside Door to Sacristy (c. 1936) by Geoffrey Holt
World wildlife day Instagram post template, editable text
Sideboard, Mahogany (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Original Wooden Shutters from Monastery (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Window Recess, and Casement Details (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
Wash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofel
Reading & book quote Instagram post template
Grille and Mission-House Window (Interior) (c. 1940) by Geoffrey Holt
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Meat Grinder (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway in Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting; Door (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Wall Painting and Door (Interior) (1937) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Cross over Main Entrance to Mission (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Altar Chimes (c. 1939) by Harry Mann Waddell and Geoffrey Holt
