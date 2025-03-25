Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain fabric patternpatchworkfabricstarpatternpersonartvintageDouble Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M HolmeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2985 x 3916 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFabric flag sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197012/fabric-flag-sign-editable-mockupView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseColorful quilted editable text design, creative fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17696442/colorful-quilted-editable-text-design-creative-fontView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseOh joy word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946438/joy-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseQuilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licensePieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080978/pieced-quilt-star-pattern-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Ralph M Lewishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084359/quilt-c-1939-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946151/vintage-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseQuilt - "Double Star" (c. 1940) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086571/quilt-double-star-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licensePatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866386/stitchedView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084365/quilt-c-1939-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866034/patchworkView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14837744/patchworkView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068191/quilt-block-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777311/stitchedView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1937) by Charlotte Winterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076279/patchwork-quilt-c-1937-charlotte-winterFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081193/quilt-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14866027/stitchedView licenseCrib Quilt (c. 1937) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074170/crib-quilt-c-1937-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license"Liberty" Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082453/liberty-glass-bottle-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818109/stitchedView licensePepperberry Quilt (c. 1939) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084201/pepperberry-quilt-c-1939-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076639/quilt-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseQuilt - Oak Leaf (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076689/quilt-oak-leaf-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (Applique Quilt) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070128/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseJoy word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14946402/joy-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licenseFriendship Quilt-Patchwork Section (c. 1936) by Maud Schmidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066091/friendship-quilt-patchwork-section-c-1936-maud-schmidFree Image from public domain licenseStitch word png, editable embroidery font designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14945994/stitch-word-png-editable-embroidery-font-designView licensePatchwork Quilt Pattern (1935/1942) by T Joycehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061588/patchwork-quilt-pattern-19351942-joyceFree Image from public domain license