Doorway and Doors (c. 1939) by Paul Park
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsdoorsroombathroomphoto
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976793/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
Fence (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065934/fence-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976853/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt and Harry Mann Waddell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084428/image-church-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom wall editable mockup, interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220490/bathroom-wall-editable-mockup-interior-designView license
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084133/pa-german-hounds-band-from-conestoga-wagon-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Lagom neutral color Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602904/lagom-neutral-color-instagram-post-templateView license
Iron Shutter Latch (c. 1939) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083816/iron-shutter-latch-c-1939-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Door mat mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14785235/door-mat-mockup-editable-designView license
Bandbox (1939) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082580/bandbox-1939-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Blue modern bathroom interior design remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670922/blue-modern-bathroom-interior-design-remix-editable-designView license
Considerations on the medicinal use of factitious airs and on the manner of obtaining them in large quantities. [Parts I-II]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14004934/image-art-pattern-circleFree Image from public domain license
Beige minimal bathroom interior design remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670853/beige-minimal-bathroom-interior-design-remix-editable-designView license
Chirurgia e graeco in latinum conversa / Vido Vidio ... interprete, cum nonnullis ejusdem Vidii commentariis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996905/image-paper-cartoon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom etiquette poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852096/bathroom-etiquette-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doors (Inside View) (c. 1939) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083346/doors-inside-view-c-1939-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10102028/bathroom-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Chirurgiae ... libri septem, quamplurimis instrumentorum imaginibus arti chirurgicae opportunis suis locis exornata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13997521/image-paper-cartoon-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom etiquette Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852100/bathroom-etiquette-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Door Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065598/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Hotel room tag mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962307/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView license
Carousel Horse (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082930/carousel-horse-c-1939-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom etiquette Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11780690/bathroom-etiquette-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wash Stand (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085147/wash-stand-c-1939-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom design Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10980497/bathroom-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Decoration, on Adobe Ranch House (c. 1939) by Frank C Barks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085092/wall-decoration-adobe-ranch-house-c-1939-frank-barksFree Image from public domain license
Picture frames mockup, bathroom decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721006/picture-frames-mockup-bathroom-decorView license
Surgical instruments. Pen and ink drawing, 1850/1910.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13973139/surgical-instruments-pen-and-ink-drawing-18501910Free Image from public domain license
Picture frames mockup, bathroom decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721018/picture-frames-mockup-bathroom-decorView license
Music Room Chair (c. 1939) by Virginia Kennady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084044/music-room-chair-c-1939-virginia-kennadyFree Image from public domain license
Détente aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20510121/detente-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082947/carpenters-brace-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Bathroom etiquette blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11852093/bathroom-etiquette-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085107/wall-painting-c-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Picture frames mockup, customizable bathroom decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721012/picture-frames-mockup-customizable-bathroom-decorView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079199/chest-drawers-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon crocodile dentist watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613172/png-alligator-animal-representationView license
Silver Punch Strainer (c. 1936) by John R Towers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071333/silver-punch-strainer-c-1936-john-towersFree Image from public domain license
Dental clinic blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597571/dental-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Tabernacle (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084846/tabernacle-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license