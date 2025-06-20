Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxphotoantiquecc0Dough Trough (c. 1939) by Hedwig EmanuelOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 892 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3046 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331394/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseJar with Cover (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066689/jar-with-cover-c-1936-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSlip Cup (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071646/slip-cup-c-1936-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331051/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseAmana Dough Trough Scrapers (c. 1939) by Harley Kempterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082485/amana-dough-trough-scrapers-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePitcher (1935/1942) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069433/pitcher-19351942-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrunk (c. 1937) by William Boshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077787/trunk-c-1937-william-bosFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDough Trough (c. 1953) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088868/dough-trough-c-1953-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Box (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089386/pa-german-box-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseParty celebration, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseHat (c. 1936) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066330/hat-c-1936-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseHospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseGame Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083613/game-box-for-poker-chips-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDesign (1935/1942) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060028/design-19351942-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic dinner Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseDough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085693/dough-trough-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView licenseDough Trough (c. 1940) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085695/dough-trough-c-1940-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseBlue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1939) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082929/carousel-horse-c-1939-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseSummer vacation, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693400/summer-vacation-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseTable (c. 1939) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084850/table-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseIron Trivet (c. 1939) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083820/iron-trivet-c-1939-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083022/chest-drawers-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684269/countdown-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBucket (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082822/bucket-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseCountdown party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790677/countdown-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseEaster rabbit, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721741/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseSpur (c. 1939) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084727/spur-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseEaster rabbit, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721685/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseDesk Bell from Fire Department (c. 1939) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083308/desk-bell-from-fire-department-c-1939-curryFree Image from public domain license