Drawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Floral boutique Instagram post template, editable patterned design
Drawing for Plate 7: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Vintage sealing wax set, editable design element
Plate 6: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Vintage sealing wax set, editable design element
Plate 12: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Vintage sealing wax set, editable design element
Plate 1: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Editable celestial sticker element design set
Plate 3: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate 14: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate 4: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Century
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941) by American 20th Century
Floral human heart png, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study for Portfolio Cover: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Indian wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
Study for Portfolio Cover: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Editable Chinese folk animal art design element set
Study for Portfolio Cover: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Vintage sealing wax set, editable design element
Study for Portfolio: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Editable Chinese folk animal art design element set
Cover for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Retro monochrome collage with romantic motifs, hearts, and vintage elements editable design
Plate 32: Our Lady of Guadalupe": From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th…
Retro tattoo illustrations element set, editable design.
Plate 15: The Creation (Lunette): From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th…
Retro monochrome collage with hearts, vintage couples, and floral motifs editable design
Plate 32: Our Lady of Guadalupe: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate 44: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Floral human heart phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate 42: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Floral human heart phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Plate 44: Painted Chest Designs: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Positive quote, editable instagram template design
Plate 44: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
