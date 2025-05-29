Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagefolk artheartpatternpublic domain art heartpublic domain heartfloral motifspublic domaingouacheDrawing for Plate 13: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th CenturyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 919 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3136 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFloral boutique Instagram post template, editable patterned designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18849094/floral-boutique-instagram-post-template-editable-patterned-designView licenseDrawing for Plate 7: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083388/image-plant-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sealing wax set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15115850/vintage-sealing-wax-set-editable-design-elementView licensePlate 6: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084310/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sealing wax set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15116252/vintage-sealing-wax-set-editable-design-elementView licensePlate 12: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084274/image-potted-plant-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sealing wax set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15116559/vintage-sealing-wax-set-editable-design-elementView licensePlate 1: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084279/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable celestial sticker element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275859/editable-celestial-sticker-element-design-setView licensePlate 3: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084291/image-plant-patterns-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347431/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate 14: From the Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084297/image-animal-plant-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344434/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate 4: From Portfolio "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (c. 1939) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084312/image-animal-plant-birdFree Image from public domain licenseLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseStudy for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088206/image-animal-face-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart png, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348499/floral-human-heart-png-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for Portfolio Cover: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069773/image-animal-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseIndian wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281434/indian-wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseStudy for Portfolio Cover: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069756/image-animal-book-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415641/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licenseStudy for Portfolio Cover: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069778/image-animal-face-bookFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sealing wax set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15116347/vintage-sealing-wax-set-editable-design-elementView licenseStudy for Portfolio: "Folk Art of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069759/image-animal-book-birdsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415967/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licenseCover for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059852/image-plant-book-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with romantic motifs, hearts, and vintage elements editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22769252/image-background-heart-pngView licensePlate 32: Our Lady of Guadalupe": From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061861/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro tattoo illustrations element set, editable design.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16551495/retro-tattoo-illustrations-element-set-editable-designView licensePlate 15: The Creation (Lunette): From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061769/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with hearts, vintage couples, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197520/image-background-stars-heartView licensePlate 32: Our Lady of Guadalupe: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061856/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9352631/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate 44: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061896/image-border-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9352460/floral-human-heart-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate 42: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061897/image-border-horse-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart phone wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9352601/floral-human-heart-phone-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate 44: Painted Chest Designs: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061894/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licensePositive quote, editable instagram template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22403573/positive-quote-editable-customizable-designView licensePlate 44: Painted Chest Design: From Portfolio "Spanish Colonial Designs of New Mexico" (1935/1942) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061895/image-border-animal-birdFree Image from public domain license