Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolorfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingschairDressing Table (c. 1939) by William H EdwardsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 822 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2807 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDining Table (1935/1942) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060099/dining-table-19351942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWashstand (c. 1939) by Henry Moranhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085150/washstand-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSide Chair (c. 1939) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084609/side-chair-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSettle-table (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070777/settle-table-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePa. German Carved Bird (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084101/pa-german-carved-bird-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licensePa. German Stove and Plate (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084150/pa-german-stove-and-plate-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986638/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseLowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084192/parade-torch-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseSide Chair (c. 1939) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084613/side-chair-c-1939-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWainscot Armchair (c. 1939) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085076/wainscot-armchair-c-1939-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761318/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChair (c. 1939) by Grace Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082992/chair-c-1939-grace-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761413/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseServing Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081417/serving-table-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083305/dining-room-chair-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986873/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseDutch Sink (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083420/dutch-sink-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987797/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986647/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseMahogany Shaving Mirror (c. 1939) by Cushman Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083955/mahogany-shaving-mirror-c-1939-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986649/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license