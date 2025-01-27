rawpixel
Dressing Mirror (cast iron) (1939) by Paul Ward
mirrorfacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainwomanadult
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
"Jenny Lind" Mirror (c. 1939) by Regina Henderer
Confident businesswoman remix
Cast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
3D beauty blogger editable remix
Wedding Dress (c. 1939) by Nancy Crimi
Work of art Instagram story template, from original photography, editable text and design
Christening Dress (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Doll's Dress (c. 1939) by Marie Alain
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Retablo - Santa Maria (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Cast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbarger
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Needlepoint Panel (c. 1939) by Phyllis Dorr
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Carved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Wall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowman
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Ship's Billethead (c. 1939) by Willard Hazen
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Bandbox - Firemen Scene (c. 1939) by Walter Doran
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Cast Iron Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Bertha Semple
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Infant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
Editable watercolor people collage remix
Wedding Dress (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberg
