Dress Trimming (c. 1939) by Herbert Marsh
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1938) by Herbert Marsh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078520/babys-cap-c-1938-herbert-marshFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085106/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Beaded Bag (c. 1939) by Marion Gaskill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082629/beaded-bag-c-1939-marion-gaskillFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Set of Crewel Embroidered Bed Curtains (c. 1939) by John Oster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084545/set-crewel-embroidered-bed-curtains-c-1939-john-osterFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Crewel Embroidery (c. 1939) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083228/crewel-embroidery-c-1939-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Swatches from Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084841/swatches-from-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Mood-boosting plants Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995224/mood-boosting-plants-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082511/apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Eva Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083217/coverlet-c-1939-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Pressed flower, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13639337/pressed-flower-editable-design-element-setView license
Pin Cushion Doily (c. 1939) by Frank Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084249/pin-cushion-doily-c-1939-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Embroidered Yoke (c. 1939) by Herbert Marsh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083449/embroidered-yoke-c-1939-herbert-marshFree Image from public domain license
Community garden week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11995282/community-garden-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bed Hanging (Detail) (c. 1939) by Martha Elliot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082655/bed-hanging-detail-c-1939-martha-elliotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Over Mantel Picture (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084092/over-mantel-picture-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Cotton Cloth (c. 1939) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083209/cotton-cloth-c-1939-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt - Tulip Pattern (c. 1939) by Fred Hassebrock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084380/quilt-tulip-pattern-c-1939-fred-hassebrockFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083221/coverlet-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Wall Painting (c. 1939) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085110/wall-painting-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Chemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083002/chemise-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage paper craft collage editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596787/vintage-paper-craft-collage-editable-design-community-remixView license
Bandbox (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082545/bandbox-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1939) by M Louise Kent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083702/handwoven-coverlet-c-1939-louise-kentFree Image from public domain license