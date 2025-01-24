Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsphotosewingDuncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1939) by Mattie P GoodmanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 852 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2908 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMedicine Cabinet (c. 1939) by Mattie P Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084005/medicine-cabinet-c-1939-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWriting Desk, Lap (c. 1941) by Mattie P Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088429/writing-desk-lap-c-1941-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sewing Cabinet (c. 1940) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085764/duncan-phyfe-sewing-cabinet-c-1940-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrundle Bed (1935/1942) by Mattie P Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069878/trundle-bed-19351942-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseSewing school Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854029/sewing-school-instagram-post-templateView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Mattie P Goodmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062951/side-chair-19351942-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSewing Table (c. 1939) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084543/sewing-table-c-1939-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet hobby doodle background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8578749/crochet-hobby-doodle-background-editable-designView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet doodle phone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8579321/crochet-doodle-phone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDuncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet hobby doodle sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8579497/crochet-hobby-doodle-sticker-editable-designView licenseDesk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079600/desk-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet hobby doodle background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568260/crochet-hobby-doodle-background-editable-designView licenseTable with Deep Drawer (1935–1942) by Mattie P. Goodman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3369672/free-illustration-image-20th-century-antique-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseLady's Companion (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075635/ladys-companion-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseBed, Four Poster (1939) by Arthur P Reynoldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082626/bed-four-poster-1939-arthur-reynoldsFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopper-studded Door (One of a Pair) (c. 1939) by Mary Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083175/copper-studded-door-one-pair-c-1939-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMoney Chest in Old Swedes Church (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080635/money-chest-old-swedes-church-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet hobby doodle background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684482/crochet-hobby-doodle-background-editable-designView licenseChest (c. 1939) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083005/chest-c-1939-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet hobby doodle background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684483/crochet-hobby-doodle-background-editable-designView licenseLiquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brintonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083948/liquor-carrier-c-1939-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain licenseCrochet doodle phone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684481/crochet-doodle-phone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSanto (Bulto) (c. 1939) by Polly Duncanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084494/santo-bulto-c-1939-polly-duncanFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseCellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license