Dutch Sink (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Rocking Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083054/childs-rocking-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Windsor Comb-back Chair (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085243/windsor-comb-back-chair-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hobby Horse (c. 1939) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083762/hobby-horse-c-1939-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Commode Chair (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089196/commode-chair-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hanging Closet (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086018/hanging-closet-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Possum Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081097/possum-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Eight Leg Table with Drawer (c. 1936) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065849/eight-leg-table-with-drawer-c-1936-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Living room png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909619/living-room-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076313/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bureau (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073256/bureau-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Dressing Table (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083397/dressing-table-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Sheraton Wall Table (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077054/sheraton-wall-table-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680656/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView license
Horse Head Hitching Post (1935/1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060921/horse-head-hitching-post-19351942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portable Charcoal Stove (c. 1940) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086497/portable-charcoal-stove-c-1940-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic modern dining room, home interior photo, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12678972/aesthetic-modern-dining-room-home-interior-photo-editable-remixView license
Washstand (c. 1939) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085150/washstand-c-1939-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531776/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Settle-table (c. 1936) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070777/settle-table-c-1936-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Petit Point Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076314/petit-point-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774443/minimal-living-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crockery Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079519/crockery-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815515/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Ebony, Marble-top Table (c. 1938) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079795/ebony-marble-top-table-c-1938-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012258/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Embroidered Fire Screen (c. 1937) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074675/embroidered-fire-screen-c-1937-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license