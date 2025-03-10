Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagelaceembroideredfabricpatternartvintagedesignpublic domainEmbroidered Cuff (1939) by Marie FamularoOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 902 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3080 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTimeless collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Thomas Gainsborough, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541630/image-flower-frame-circleView licenseEmbroidered Linen Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065883/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseEmbroidered Collar (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065878/embroidered-collar-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licensePatchwork and Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061565/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-19351942-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseEmbroidered Collar (c. 1937) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074673/embroidered-collar-c-1937-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licensePatchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer and Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067523/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaefer-and-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseCoquette bow ribbon element set, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407415/image-border-aesthetic-fabricView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaeferhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068217/quilted-bedspread-c-1936-irene-schaeferFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099821/autumn-bird-collage-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseLace Edging (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080456/lace-edging-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage background, nature aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099819/autumn-bird-collage-background-nature-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePortrait Case (1935/1942) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061964/portrait-case-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099820/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseLinen Square (c. 1936) by Maud Schmidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066962/linen-square-c-1936-maud-schmidFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage computer wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082127/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087966/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseCandlewick Coverlet (Woven) (1935/1942) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059382/candlewick-coverlet-woven-19351942-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseBetter together always Instagram story template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22956578/better-together-always-instagram-story-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseWoman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn bird collage iPhone wallpaper, nature aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099822/png-aesthetic-background-collage-remixView licenseWoman's Bonnet (1935/1942) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063863/womans-bonnet-19351942-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic swan collage with love theme, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22158822/png-pink-aesthetic-angel-wingsView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080312/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post template, editable summer designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18830641/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-summer-designView licenseHat (1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066323/hat-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licensePink scrapbook elements, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22637472/image-heart-border-butterflyView licensePrinted Delaines (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068103/printed-delaines-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRibbon (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086598/ribbon-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain license