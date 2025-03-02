Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain horsedaggerhorseanimalcrossseaartwatercolourFence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl TorellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 868 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2963 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseBrooch and Bracelet with Portrait (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070034/brooch-and-bracelet-with-portrait-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseCloth Shuttle (1939) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083119/cloth-shuttle-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082756/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseHorse show Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12710249/horse-show-instagram-post-templateView licenseButcher's Shop Sign (c. 1939) by Laura Bilodeauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082845/butchers-shop-sign-c-1939-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseBarber Pole (c. 1939) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082617/barber-pole-c-1939-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseKnight riding horse collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259030/knight-riding-horse-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseSuffolk Latch (c. 1939) by Regina Hendererhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084824/suffolk-latch-c-1939-regina-hendererFree Image from public domain licensePlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licensePatch Box of Kentucky Rifle (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080931/patch-box-kentucky-rifle-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseBonaparte editable poster template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050231/bonaparte-editable-poster-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082754/bootjack-c-1939-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain licenseKnight riding horse png element, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257896/knight-riding-horse-png-element-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082207/watch-key-c-1938-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseKnight riding horse collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259027/knight-riding-horse-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseCleaver (1939) by Edward Ungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083121/cleaver-1939-edward-ungerFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMourning Pendants (c. 1936) by William P Shearwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067211/mourning-pendants-c-1936-william-shearwoodFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseHorse show Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212433/horse-show-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083884/knife-c-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licenseHorse show Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212438/horse-show-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseCrimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDecorative Ironwork & Locksmith Sign (c. 1939) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083294/decorative-ironwork-locksmith-sign-c-1939-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license