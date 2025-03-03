Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageheadvictorian manfacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainFigurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E HumesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1002 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3406 x 4079 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079883/figurehead-warrior-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083466/figurehead-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Pocahontas (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083106/cigar-store-pocahontas-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083470/figurehead-general-schofield-c-1939-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license"Indian Princess" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078427/indian-princess-figurehead-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083465/figurehead-c-1939-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead "Martha" (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079889/figurehead-martha-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigurehead: "Jolly Tar" by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044030/figurehead-jolly-tar-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStern Board from Ship "John Penrose" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084765/stern-board-from-ship-john-penrose-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Ingrid Selmer Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065951/figurehead-c-1936-ingrid-selmer-larsenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license"Galatea" Figurehead (c. 1940) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085312/galatea-figurehead-c-1940-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePilot House Ornament (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084236/pilot-house-ornament-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseHat Box - Top (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083719/hat-box-top-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead: "Brooks Walker" (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079874/figurehead-brooks-walker-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseStern Piece: Eagle (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084762/stern-piece-eagle-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "Jenny Lind" (1935/1942) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060511/figurehead-jenny-lind-19351942-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseToy Bank: Policeman (c. 1939) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084963/toy-bank-policeman-c-1939-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065933/figurehead-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseEnglish Sailor (c. 1939) by Charles R Shanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083447/english-sailor-c-1939-charles-shaneFree Image from public domain license