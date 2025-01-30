Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedrawings vintageportrait sketchfacewoodenpersonartwatercolormanFigurehead (c. 1939) by Jane IversonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 954 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3232 x 4067 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074740/figurehead-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBillethead from "Myrtie B. Crowley" (c. 1939) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082691/billethead-from-myrtie-crowley-c-1939-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079303/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074607/eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079774/eagle-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789098/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licenseSailor Jack Whirligig (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081318/sailor-jack-whirligig-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer png, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781969/vintage-marketer-png-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseEagle (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079765/eagle-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083465/figurehead-c-1939-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licensePuppet - "Simon Legree" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084362/puppet-simon-legree-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseShip's Billethead (c. 1938) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081524/ships-billethead-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791425/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseFigurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083464/figurehead-quaker-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799372/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseFigurehead: Hercules (c. 1937) by Virginia Richardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074770/figurehead-hercules-c-1937-virginia-richardsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher png, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView licenseCarved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082964/carved-soldier-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseCreative innovative man, light bulb editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791412/creative-innovative-man-light-bulb-editable-remixView licenseFigurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083459/figurehead-from-bark-george-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784003/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseCarved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082957/carved-group-mennonites-homeward-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView licensePortrait Bust (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068040/portrait-bust-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage marketer, target & dart board editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791428/vintage-marketer-target-dart-board-editable-remixView licenseMan's Hat (c. 1939) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083975/mans-hat-c-1939-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarved Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Vera Van Vorishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082971/carved-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda Olsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089117/cigar-store-figure-sailor-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain licenseBe happy text, retro illustration, comic typography, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239757/happy-text-retro-illustration-comic-typography-editable-designView licenseStatuette "Hope" (c. 1937) by Jane Iversonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077397/statuette-hope-c-1937-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license