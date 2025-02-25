Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotohumanFigurehead (c. 1939) by Lucille LacoursiereOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 841 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2870 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084591/ships-figurehead-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083303/doll-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079289/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082631/beaded-bag-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065933/figurehead-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: Mermaid (c. 1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088589/figurehead-mermaid-c-1942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license"Tamanend" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Douglas Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082474/tamanend-figurehead-c-1939-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083466/figurehead-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license"Belle of Oregon" Figurehead (c. 1939) by Elisabeth Fuldahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082448/belle-oregon-figurehead-c-1939-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead from Bark "George" (c. 1939) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083459/figurehead-from-bark-george-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseKid's art class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467824/kids-art-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTextile - Piece of Old Quilted Cloth (c. 1939) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084883/textile-piece-old-quilted-cloth-c-1939-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by James H C Vailhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065953/figurehead-c-1936-james-vailFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead "General Schofield" (c. 1939) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083470/figurehead-general-schofield-c-1939-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079295/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas snowman during Winter png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518833/christmas-snowman-during-winter-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074764/figurehead-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085821/figure-sailor-c-1940-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083465/figurehead-c-1939-george-constantineFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJenny Lind Figurehead (c. 1938) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080388/jenny-lind-figurehead-c-1938-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license