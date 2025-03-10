rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Figurehead: "Quaker" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainportraitclothingdrawing
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead: Quaker (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
Figurehead: Quaker (1935/1942) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060525/figurehead-quaker-19351942-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
Doll (c. 1939) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083324/doll-c-1939-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberg
Figurehead (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085818/figurehead-c-1940-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Hat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Hat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083726/hat-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Woman's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070921/shaker-womans-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Marionette - "Biddy" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
Marionette - "Biddy" (c. 1939) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083971/marionette-biddy-c-1939-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Doll (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083321/doll-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantine
Figurehead (c. 1939) by George Constantine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083465/figurehead-c-1939-george-constantineFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800614/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060474/figurehead-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877959/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203496/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Garden Figure "Pomona" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
Garden Figure "Pomona" (c. 1939) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083601/garden-figure-pomona-c-1939-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070802/shaker-bonnet-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Woman (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead: Woman (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060530/figurehead-woman-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10414704/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Elizabeth Moutal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074765/figurehead-c-1937-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10247767/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
Figurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074756/figurehead-bust-washington-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10416314/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Toy Bank (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084952/toy-bank-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068128/quaker-dress-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license