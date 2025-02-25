Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefireartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagbuckettote bagFire Bucket (c. 1939) by Marion E HerrickOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 738 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2520 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFashion accessory, colorful editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706322/fashion-accessory-colorful-editable-remix-designView licenseLeather Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Page Coffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083930/leather-fire-bucket-c-1939-page-coffmanFree Image from public domain licenseStreet fashion element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14988905/street-fashion-element-set-remixView licenseFireman's Bucket (c. 1940) by Georgina 