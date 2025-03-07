Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolormanpublic domainclothingadultFireman's Hat (c. 1939) by Samuel W FordOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 909 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3102 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCarved Soldier (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082964/carved-soldier-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCopper Kettle (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083168/copper-kettle-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseGadwall Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083603/gadwall-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082867/butter-mold-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGreater Yellow Leg Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083652/greater-yellow-leg-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Syrup Pot (c. 1942) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088709/toleware-syrup-pot-c-1942-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll Carriage (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083333/doll-carriage-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082983/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082566/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseApple Peeler (1935/1942) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058810/apple-peeler-19351942-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGray Stoneware Crock (c. 1939) by Luella Schroederhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083661/gray-stoneware-crock-c-1939-luella-schroederFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseWhirligig (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085213/whirligig-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082586/bandbox-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912908/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseCrock (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083255/crock-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseWine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085239/wine-keg-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915478/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Holger Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082584/bandbox-c-1939-holger-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915916/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseBandbox (c. 1939) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082563/bandbox-c-1939-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseTavern Bust (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077593/tavern-bust-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Justice" (c. 1939) by John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082450/justice-c-1939-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license