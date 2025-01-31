rawpixel
Fireplace Ornament (c. 1939) by Andrew Topolosky
Champagne advertisement Instagram post template, editable text
Toleware Metal Teapot (c. 1939) by Andrew Topolosky
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Carved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandler
Christmas Instagram post template, editable text
Door Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1939) by Michael Riccitelli
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Door Stop (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bulto (Virgin) (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Editable cozy Christmas decorative design element set
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Murphy
Christmas crocodile, animal watercolor editable remix
Primitive Bust (c. 1939) by John Sullivan
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mask (c. 1939) by Harry King
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Christmas eve party Instagram post template, editable text
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Editable cozy Christmas decorative design element set
Grotesque Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
3D dog & cat in winter character illustration editable design
Figure (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Cute little elephant cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Medicine Man (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Christmas party Instagram post template, editable text
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lumberjacks Sawing a Log (1939) by Frank Eiseman
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Editable cozy Christmas decorative design element set
Draped Figure (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
3D old man holding Christmas gifts editable remix
Doll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
