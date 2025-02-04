rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Save
Edit Image
artfurniturepublic domaindrawingstablebenchphotoantique
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083545/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Garjian
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083521/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room background, minimal design
Aesthetic living room background, minimal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527971/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView license
Oven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Oven Scraper (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084081/oven-scraper-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room background, minimal design
Aesthetic living room background, minimal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8528284/aesthetic-living-room-background-minimal-designView license
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Door Handle with Thumb Press (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083337/door-handle-with-thumb-press-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Pa. German Hound's Band from Conestoga Wagon (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084142/pa-german-hounds-band-from-conestoga-wagon-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Modern living Instagram post template, editable text
Modern living Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544360/modern-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083548/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
An empty room Instagram post template
An empty room Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887555/empty-room-instagram-post-templateView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085328/andiron-one-pair-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room iPhone wallpaper
Aesthetic living room iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8527930/aesthetic-living-room-iphone-wallpaperView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085883/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamy
Foot Scraper (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085899/foot-scraper-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Foot Scraper (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087784/foot-scraper-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Wall mockup, wooden table design
Wall mockup, wooden table design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8393871/wall-mockup-wooden-table-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083518/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Industrial leather armchair mockup, editable loft furniture design
Industrial leather armchair mockup, editable loft furniture design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9790919/industrial-leather-armchair-mockup-editable-loft-furniture-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Krieger
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083546/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
Editable photo frame Japandi interior mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15139656/editable-photo-frame-japandi-interior-mockupView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087432/carpenters-brace-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Natural joy quote poster template
Natural joy quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453271/natural-joy-quote-poster-templateView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083551/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Andiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
Andiron (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085324/andiron-c-1940-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture decoration interior mockup design
Editable picture decoration interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217141/editable-picture-decoration-interior-mockup-designView license
"Slut" Lamp (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
"Slut" Lamp (c. 1941) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087279/slut-lamp-c-1941-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
Picnic in the park Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465398/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
Kettle Tilter (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083883/kettle-tilter-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Morning cafe with people illustrations, editable element set
Morning cafe with people illustrations, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16598447/morning-cafe-with-people-illustrations-editable-element-setView license
Rush and Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Rush and Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084435/rush-and-candle-holder-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
People talking, park illustration background, editable design
People talking, park illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10729157/people-talking-park-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Benjamin Resnick
Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Benjamin Resnick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082876/candle-holder-c-1939-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain license