Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Krieger
artlogopublic domainwaterdrawingsphotowheelantique
Bakery shop logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987820/bakery-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079963/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license
Bakery shop logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975073/bakery-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Filippo Porreca
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083518/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-filippo-porrecaFree Image from public domain license
Cycling club logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958106/cycling-club-logo-template-editable-textView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford and Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084681/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-mildred-ford-and-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Cycling club logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958543/cycling-club-logo-template-editable-textView license
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084990/toy-iron-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Plant watering service Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879628/plant-watering-service-facebook-post-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085041/trivet-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11988111/restaurant-logo-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079949/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry care label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537832/jewelry-care-label-template-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Joseph Rothenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079941/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-joseph-rothenbergFree Image from public domain license
Cycling club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814423/cycling-club-poster-templateView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074889/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Milton Grubstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083547/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-milton-grubsteinFree Image from public domain license
Cafe & Bistro logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952793/cafe-bistro-logo-template-editable-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083548/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Cafe & Bistro logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959907/cafe-bistro-logo-template-editable-textView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081668/skewers-and-holder-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Cafe logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12692697/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Hand Iron (c. 1939) by Michael Chomyk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083688/hand-iron-c-1939-michael-chomykFree Image from public domain license
Cafe logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695666/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Garjian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083521/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807478/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083545/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807977/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Sconce (c. 1939) by Amelia Tuccio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084524/sconce-c-1939-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain license
Cafe logo template, editable business branding text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695668/cafe-logo-template-editable-business-branding-text-and-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Jacob Lipkin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083514/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-jacob-lipkinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884685/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Flatiron (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087770/flatiron-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884693/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10331243/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084675/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10807874/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Lazar Rubinstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083551/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-lazar-rubinsteinFree Image from public domain license