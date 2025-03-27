Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourduckpublic domainpaintingsphotoFlying Duck (c. 1939) by Malcolm HackneyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 918 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3134 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseEagle (c. 1939) by Malcolm Hackney and Robert Galvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083425/eagle-c-1939-malcolm-hackney-and-robert-galvinFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613927/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDecoy Duck (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083291/decoy-duck-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687566/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGadwall Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083603/gadwall-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDecoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licensePhotographer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597622/photographer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEagle (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079766/eagle-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck cleaner watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613841/cartoon-duck-cleaner-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDecoy (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085612/decoy-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseDecoy (c. 1941) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087667/decoy-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645619/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Malcolm Hackneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067341/pa-german-chest-c-1936-malcolm-hackneyFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645680/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseEagle Woodcarving (c. 1939) by Willard Hazenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083418/eagle-woodcarving-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645604/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseDecoy (c. 1939) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083288/decoy-c-1939-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseWedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687668/wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreater Yellow Leg Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083652/greater-yellow-leg-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licensePhotographer job poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597654/photographer-job-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078272/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645695/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078286/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596642/cleaning-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseDuck couple in a lake paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623621/duck-couple-lake-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseEagle (c. 1939) by Marian Pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083411/eagle-c-1939-marian-pageFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck cleaner watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613637/cartoon-duck-cleaner-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseInn Sign: "A. Phelps'" (c. 1939) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083821/inn-sign-a-phelps-c-1939-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596663/christmas-tree-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDecoy (c. 1939) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083287/decoy-c-1939-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseCooking class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597137/cooking-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePa. German Carved Bird (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084101/pa-german-carved-bird-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12883000/happy-birthday-poster-templateView licenseStern Piece (c. 1939) by Sadie Bermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084759/stern-piece-c-1939-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licensePa. German Toy Birds (c. 1939) by Arsen Maralianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084165/pa-german-toy-birds-c-1939-arsen-maralianFree Image from public domain license